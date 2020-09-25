Livescore Match Center
25/09/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Shanghai SIPG
1 : 0
Beijing Guoan
Finished
20'
Ricardo Lopes
36'
Shiyuan Yang
Lei Li
43'
Yang Yu
43'
44'
Hulk (pen)
1 - 0
Zhongguo Chi
45'
79'
Huan Fu
90'
Shenglong Li
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
6
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
1
9
Cross Attacks
17
24
Fouls
25
27
Free Kicks
24
1
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
2
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
5
5
Shots on Goal
2
3
Substitutions
5
24
Throwins
22
1
Medical Treatment
0
4
Yellow Cards
3
