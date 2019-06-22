22/06/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Shanghai SIPG
3 : 0
Beijing Renhe
Finished
Jian Liu
11'
12'
Huikang Cai
Yufeng Zhang
52'
55'
Oscar
1 - 0
Xuanhong Wang
62'
63'
Shiyuan Yang
65'
Shenglong Li
2 - 0
69'
Elkeson
3 - 0
Match Statistics
3
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
2
3
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
0
18
Cross Attacks
9
16
Fouls
18
19
Free Kicks
16
3
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
7
0
Offsides
1
56%
Ball Possession
44%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
4
4
Shots on Goal
4
3
Substitutions
3
20
Throwins
18
3
Medical Treatment
9
2
Yellow Cards
3
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019