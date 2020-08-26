Livescore Match Center
26/08/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Shanghai SIPG
2 : 0
Chongqing Lifan
1st Half
- 45:00+
18'
Marko Arnautovic
1 - 0
20'
Shenchao Wang
2 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
5
7
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
7
2
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
0
62%
Ball Possession
38%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
