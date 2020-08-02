Livescore Match Center
02/08/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Shanghai SIPG
1 : 0
Hebei Zhongji
Half Time
45'+1
Marko Arnautovic
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
11
Cross Attacks
9
7
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
1
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
5
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement