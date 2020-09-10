Livescore Match Center
10/09/20
15:30
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Shanghai SIPG
1 : 0
Qingdao Huanghai
Half Time
Jiashen Liu
16'
Zhe Shi
41'
45'+1
Marko Arnautovic
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
9
6
Fouls
14
14
Free Kicks
7
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
1
1
Offsides
0
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
3
2
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
12
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
