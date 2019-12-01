Livescore Match Center
01/12/19
10:00
China:
Super League
Shanghai SIPG
5 : 0
Shenzhen Ruby FC
2nd Half
- 70:51
10'
Marko Arnautovic
1 - 0
29'
Hulk
2 - 0
48'
Marko Arnautovic
3 - 0
54'
Marko Arnautovic
4 - 0
62'
Marko Arnautovic
5 - 0
Match Statistics
5
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
5
2
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
28
10
Fouls
5
7
Free Kicks
12
5
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
4
2
Offsides
2
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
9
7
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
1
14
Throwins
19
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019