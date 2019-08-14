14/08/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Shanghai SIPG
2 : 1
Tianjin Teda
2nd Half
- 67:30
10'
Wenjun Lue
1 - 0
1 - 1
Sandro Wagner
18'
49'
Marko Arnautovic
2 - 1
Sandro Wagner
62'
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
15
10
Fouls
8
9
Free Kicks
11
2
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
7
1
Offsides
1
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
5
Shots off Goal
6
6
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
1
10
Throwins
9
2
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
1
