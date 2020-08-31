Livescore Match Center
31/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Shanghai SIPG
1 : 0
Tianjin Teda
1st Half
- 36:12
29'
Odil Akhmedov
1 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
2
4
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
1
11
Cross Attacks
3
1
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
1
1
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
5
0
Offsides
0
68%
Ball Possession
32%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
3
6
Shots off Goal
0
4
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
1
7
Throwins
7
1
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
0
