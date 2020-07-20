Livescore Match Center
20/07/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Sheffield Utd
0 : 1
Everton
2nd Half
- 59:01
Tom Davies
33'
45'
Oliver Norwood
0 - 1
Richarlison
46'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
2
21
Cross Attacks
9
7
Fouls
9
11
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
6
1
Offsides
2
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
20
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement