02/07/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Sheffield Utd
3 : 1
Tottenham
Finished
31'
Sander Berge
1 - 0
39'
Oliver Norwood
69'
Lys Mousset
2 - 0
84'
Oliver Mcburnie
3 - 0
89'
Oliver Mcburnie
3 - 1
Harry Kane
90'
Match Statistics
3
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
29
13
Fouls
12
14
Free Kicks
15
3
Goals
1
6
Goal Attempts
7
2
Offsides
2
33%
Ball Possession
67%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
3
5
Shots on Goal
3
2
Substitutions
4
19
Throwins
20
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
