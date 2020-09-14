Livescore Match Center
14/09/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Sheffield Utd
0 : 2
Wolves
Half Time
0 - 1
Raul Jimenez
3'
0 - 2
Romain Saiss
6'
33'
John Egan
39'
Oliver Mcburnie
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
0
Blocked Shots
0
4
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
3
18
Cross Attacks
13
7
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
10
0
Goals
2
2
Goal Attempts
1
3
Offsides
0
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
14
Throwins
14
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
0
