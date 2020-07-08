Livescore Match Center
08/07/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Sheffield Utd
0 : 0
Wolves
2nd Half
- 54:30
30'
Jack O'connell
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
3
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
3
23
Cross Attacks
11
5
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
0
4
Goal Attempts
4
3
Offsides
0
43%
Ball Possession
57%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
4
1
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
20
Throwins
9
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
0
