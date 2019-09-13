Livescore Match Center
13/09/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Shenzhen Ruby FC
1 : 0
Beijing Guoan
2nd Half
- 72:50
Zhongguo Chi
3'
3'
Dyego Sousa
15'
Chao Gan
1 - 0
21'
Yuanyi Li
30'
Zhen Ge
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
11
11
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
12
1
Goals
0
6
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
1
37%
Ball Possession
63%
0
Red Cards
0
4
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
4
2
Substitutions
2
8
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
3
Yellow Cards
1
