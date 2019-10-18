Livescore Match Center
18/10/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Shenzhen Ruby FC
1 : 2
Guangzhou Evergrande FC
Half Time
Zhunyi Gao
5'
11'
Wei Qiao
0 - 1
Elkeson
15'
0 - 2
Paulinho
19'
23'
Tianyi Gao
39'
John Mary
1 - 2
Linpeng Zhang
45'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
2
1
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
4
13
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
13
1
Goals
2
2
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
35%
Ball Possession
65%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
5
1
Substitutions
3
7
Throwins
8
3
Medical Treatment
7
2
Yellow Cards
2
