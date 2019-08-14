14/08/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Shenzhen Ruby FC
2 : 0
Guangzhou R&F
2nd Half
- 66:08
Eran Zahavi
31'
33'
Qiang Jin
Jihong Jiang
43'
Yuelei Cheng
44'
45'
Dyego Sousa (pen)
1 - 0
54'
John Mary (pen)
2 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
5
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
0
21
Cross Attacks
10
9
Fouls
7
10
Free Kicks
9
2
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
9
0
Offsides
3
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
1
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
6
Shots off Goal
0
4
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
3
7
Throwins
8
4
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
2
