Livescore Match Center
26/07/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Shenzhen Ruby FC
3 : 0
Guangzhou R&F
2nd Half
- 71:11
29'
Songyi Li (Own Goal)
1 - 0
Zhechao Chen
33'
64'
Harold Preciado (pen)
2 - 0
70'
Lin Gao (pen)
3 - 0
Miao Tang
71'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
3
Blocked Shots
1
4
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
1
19
Cross Attacks
11
19
Fouls
16
16
Free Kicks
19
3
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
47%
Ball Possession
53%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
4
Shots off Goal
4
4
Shots on Goal
1
2
Substitutions
1
12
Throwins
13
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement