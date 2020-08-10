Livescore Match Center
10/08/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Shenzhen Ruby FC
1 : 0
Henan Jianye
1st Half
- 25:31
2'
John Mary
1 - 0
24'
Ole Kristian Selnaes
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
0
2
Cross Attacks
5
8
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
0
45%
Ball Possession
55%
0
Red Cards
0
3
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
5
Throwins
6
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
