Livescore Match Center
27/11/19
14:35
China:
Super League
Shenzhen Ruby FC
2 : 0
Henan Jianye
1st Half
- 27:00
4'
Tianyi Gao
1 - 0
24'
Wei Qiao
2 - 0
Match Statistics
2
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
6
Cross Attacks
6
4
Fouls
3
4
Free Kicks
4
2
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
1
1
Substitutions
0
10
Throwins
4
2
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
