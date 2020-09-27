Livescore Match Center
27/09/20
10:30
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Shenzhen Ruby FC
0 : 0
Jiangsu Suning
1st Half
- 12:36
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
7
Cross Attacks
2
2
Fouls
2
2
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
0
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
0
57%
Ball Possession
43%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
4
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
