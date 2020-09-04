Livescore Match Center
04/09/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group A
Shenzhen Ruby FC
0 : 0
Shanghai Shenhua
2nd Half
- 48:40
Yunding Cao
45'
47'
Haolun Mi
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
3
2
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
10
7
Fouls
10
11
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
6
2
Offsides
1
48%
Ball Possession
52%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
12
2
Medical Treatment
1
1
Yellow Cards
1
