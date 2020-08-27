Livescore Match Center
27/08/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Shijiazhuang Y. J.
1 : 1
Beijing Guoan
2nd Half
- 48:52
0 - 1
Alan
24'
34'
Muriqui
1 - 1
Quanbo Guo
40'
46'
Stoppila Sunzu
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
2
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
4
Cross Attacks
3
5
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
1
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
4
3
Throwins
4
3
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
