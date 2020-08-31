Livescore Match Center
31/08/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Shijiazhuang Y. J.
1 : 1
Hebei Zhongji
2nd Half
- 46:41
Ximing Pan
25'
Hongbo Yin
28'
0 - 1
Hang Ren
36'
40'
Muriqui (pen)
1 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
1
1
Counter Attacks
0
8
Cross Attacks
13
9
Fouls
9
10
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
1
3
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
1
3
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
1
11
Throwins
5
6
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
2
