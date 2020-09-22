Livescore Match Center
22/09/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Shijiazhuang Y. J.
0 : 0
Shanghai SIPG
2nd Half
- 70:00
Zhen Wei
33'
Shiyuan Yang
53'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
1
2
Corner Kicks
5
1
Counter Attacks
1
6
Cross Attacks
19
9
Fouls
12
13
Free Kicks
9
0
Goals
0
9
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
30%
Ball Possession
70%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
2
3
Shots off Goal
7
2
Shots on Goal
5
3
Substitutions
3
9
Throwins
6
5
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement