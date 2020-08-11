Livescore Match Center
11/08/20
13:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Shijiazhuang Y. J.
1 : 0
Tianjin Teda
2nd Half
- 56:13
9'
Jiyu Zhong
1 - 0
Honglue Zhao
13'
Yingjie Zhao
29'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
1
1
Corner Kicks
6
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
24
4
Fouls
12
14
Free Kicks
6
1
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
2
2
Offsides
2
35%
Ball Possession
65%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
1
Shots off Goal
0
3
Shots on Goal
2
2
Substitutions
1
8
Throwins
13
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
