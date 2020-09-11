Livescore Match Center
11/09/20
15:00
China:
Super League - Super League Group B
Shijiazhuang Y. J.
0 : 0
Wuhan Zall
1st Half
- 18:08
Eddy Gnahore
8'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
2
1
Counter Attacks
0
1
Cross Attacks
7
0
Fouls
1
2
Free Kicks
0
0
Goals
0
2
Goal Attempts
3
0
Offsides
1
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
