|10/07/18
|21:15
|Europe (UEFA): UEFA Champions League - First Qualifying Round
|Shkendija
|5 : 0
|The New Saints
|2nd Half - 90:00+
|First leg.
Venue: Nacionalna Arena Filip II Makedonski, Skopje.
Referee: Timotheos Christofi (CYP).
Assistant referees: Michael Soteriou (CYP) & Charlambos Georgiou (CYP).
Fourth official: Chrysovalantis Theouli (CYP).
MATCH SUMMARY: Shkendija made #UEL playoffs in past 2 seasons. TNS have won last 7 Welsh Premier League titles. Winners play Torpedo Kutaisi/Sheriff in the 2nd qualifying round. Losers meet preliminary round runners up in the #UEL 2nd qualifying round.