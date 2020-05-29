Livescore Match Center
29/05/20
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Silkeborg
0 : 1
FC Nordsjaelland
1st Half
- 31:54
0 - 1
Magnus Kofod Andersen
20'
31'
Mads Emil Madsen
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
3
2
Corner Kicks
1
2
Counter Attacks
2
2
Cross Attacks
7
5
Fouls
4
4
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
0
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
3
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
0
