16/09/19
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Silkeborg
0 : 3
Odense
2nd Half
- 85:23
0 - 1
Oliver Lund
15'
0 - 2
Bashkim Kadrii
28'
Marco Lund
33'
33'
Dennis Flinta
41'
Svenn Crone
59'
Jeppe Gertsen
0 - 3
Bashkim Kadrii
76'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
0
Blocked Shots
3
4
Corner Kicks
4
0
Counter Attacks
4
16
Cross Attacks
22
12
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
16
0
Goals
3
12
Goal Attempts
6
4
Offsides
0
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
5
Goalkeeper Saves
1
3
Shots off Goal
10
1
Shots on Goal
8
3
Substitutions
3
10
Throwins
21
0
Medical Treatment
3
3
Yellow Cards
1
