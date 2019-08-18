18/08/19
13:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Silkeborg
2 : 1
Sonderjyske
2nd Half
- 59:22
21'
Ronnie Schwartz
1 - 0
Mart Lieder
35'
1 - 1
Mart Lieder
48'
56'
Ronnie Schwartz
2 - 1
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
1
Blocked Shots
4
5
Corner Kicks
3
3
Counter Attacks
0
13
Cross Attacks
19
6
Fouls
5
5
Free Kicks
6
2
Goals
1
9
Goal Attempts
4
0
Offsides
0
38%
Ball Possession
62%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
5
2
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
1
11
Throwins
12
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
1
