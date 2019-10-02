Livescore Match Center
02/10/19
19:55
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group F
Slavia Praha
0 : 1
Borussia Dortmund
2nd Half
- 56:11
Lukasz Piszczek
22'
0 - 1
Achraf Hakimi
35'
45'
Petr Sevcik
50'
David Hovorka
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
1
3
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
3
10
Cross Attacks
5
5
Fouls
6
9
Free Kicks
8
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
4
3
Offsides
3
49%
Ball Possession
51%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
4
3
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
11
3
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
