27/11/19
23:00
Europe (UEFA):
Champions League - Group F
Slavia Praha
1 : 1
Inter
2nd Half
- 46:42
Matias Vecino
12'
0 - 1
Lautaro Martinez
19'
Lautaro Martinez
24'
37'
Tomas Soucek (pen)
1 - 1
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
0
3
Counter Attacks
3
10
Cross Attacks
2
7
Fouls
9
11
Free Kicks
8
1
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
8
1
Offsides
2
67%
Ball Possession
33%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
4
Shots off Goal
2
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
9
Throwins
11
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
