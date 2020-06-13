Livescore Match Center
13/06/20
21:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Slavia Sofia
1 : 1
Beroe
1st Half
- 18:02
9'
Galin Ivanov
1 - 0
1 - 1
Alioune Fall
13'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
0
Blocked Shots
0
0
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
5
3
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
3
1
Goals
1
0
Goal Attempts
2
0
Offsides
1
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
0
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
6
Throwins
3
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
