08/03/20
12:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Slavia Sofia
1 : 1
Botev Plovdiv
2nd Half
- 62:18
51'
Emil Viyachki
1 - 0
1 - 1
Antonio Vutov
60'
Match Statistics
1
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
1
5
Corner Kicks
2
2
Counter Attacks
2
21
Cross Attacks
8
8
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
10
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
5
2
Offsides
0
59%
Ball Possession
41%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
0
2
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
2
20
Throwins
26
0
Medical Treatment
2
0
Yellow Cards
0
