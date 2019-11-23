Livescore Match Center
23/11/19
13:30
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Slavia Sofia
0 : 0
Cherno More Varna
1st Half
- 14:15
Patrick Andrade
15'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
0
3
Cross Attacks
4
3
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
41%
Ball Possession
59%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
2
0
Shots on Goal
0
0
Substitutions
0
2
Throwins
10
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
