Livescore Match Center
24/02/20
17:00
Bulgaria:
A PFG
Slavia Sofia
0 : 1
Dunav Ruse
1st Half
- 17:53
0 - 1
Stefan Hristov
9'
Mihail Milchev
12'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
2
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
10
Cross Attacks
2
3
Fouls
6
6
Free Kicks
4
0
Goals
1
1
Goal Attempts
2
1
Offsides
0
70%
Ball Possession
30%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
5
0
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement