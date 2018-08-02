|02/08/18
|19:00
|Europe (UEFA): Europa League - Second Qualifying Round
|Slavia Sofia
|1 : 1
|HNK Hajduk Split
|2nd Half - 54:04
|First leg (0-1).
Venue: Natsionalen Stadion Vasil Levski, Sofia.
Referee : Daniele Doveri (ITA).
Assistant referees : Matteo Passeri (ITA) & Alessandro Lo Cicero (ITA).
Fourth official : Gianpaolo Calvarese (ITA).
MATCH SUMMARY : Slavia Sofia knocked out Ilves in 1st qualifying round. Hajduk Split 3rd in 2017/18 Croatian domestic league. Tie winners to meet Rudar/FCSB in 3rd qualifying round.