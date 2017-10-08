|08/10/17
|18:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers 1R (GS)
|Slovenia
|2 : 2
|Scotland
|Finished
|Venue: Stadion Stozice, Ljubljana. Referee : Jonas Eriksson (SWE).
Assistant referees : Mathias Klasenius (SWE) & Daniel Warnmark (SWE).
Fourth official : Andreas Ekberg (SWE).
MATCH SUMMARY : Scotland hold 2 point cushion in 2nd place in GROUP F. Slovenia are 4th, 3 points behind their opponents. Slovenia have not conceded goal at home this campaign. Scotlands away record in GROUP F: W2 D0 L2. Sc