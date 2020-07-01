Livescore Match Center
01/07/20
21:00
Denmark:
Landspokal
Aalborg
0 : 0
Sonderjyske
Interrupted
13'
Jores Okore
21'
Magnus Christensen
Julius Eskesen
23'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
0
0
Counter Attacks
2
11
Cross Attacks
6
5
Fouls
5
6
Free Kicks
5
0
Goals
0
1
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
1
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
0
2
Shots off Goal
1
0
Shots on Goal
1
0
Substitutions
0
7
Throwins
6
0
Medical Treatment
0
2
Yellow Cards
1
