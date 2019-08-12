12/08/19
20:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Sonderjyske
0 : 0
Aarhus
2nd Half
- 73:40
Jesper Juelsgaard
55'
Nicolai Poulsen
69'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
7
Corner Kicks
2
3
Counter Attacks
2
31
Cross Attacks
29
11
Fouls
12
15
Free Kicks
12
0
Goals
0
5
Goal Attempts
9
1
Offsides
3
52%
Ball Possession
48%
0
Red Cards
0
0
Goalkeeper Saves
5
4
Shots off Goal
1
5
Shots on Goal
0
1
Substitutions
2
12
Throwins
14
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
2
