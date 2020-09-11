Livescore Match Center
11/09/20
20:00
Denmark:
Superliga
Sonderjyske
1 : 0
FC Midtjylland
2nd Half
- 61:34
Dion Cools
48'
57'
Alexander Bah
1 - 0
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
4
2
Corner Kicks
3
5
Counter Attacks
3
9
Cross Attacks
10
10
Fouls
9
9
Free Kicks
11
1
Goals
0
7
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
0
44%
Ball Possession
56%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
2
Shots off Goal
4
3
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
13
Throwins
21
6
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
