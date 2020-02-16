Livescore Match Center
16/02/20
13:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Sonderjyske
3 : 0
Hobro
2nd Half
- 62:49
19'
Johan Absalonsen
Christian Cappis
23'
31'
Johan Absalonsen
1 - 0
Jesper Boege
38'
45'
Anders K. Jacobsen
2 - 0
52'
Rilwan Hassan
3 - 0
Match Statistics
1
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
2
1
Corner Kicks
6
1
Counter Attacks
1
13
Cross Attacks
18
11
Fouls
10
10
Free Kicks
11
3
Goals
0
8
Goal Attempts
12
0
Offsides
0
54%
Ball Possession
46%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
2
7
Shots off Goal
2
5
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
2
17
Throwins
21
0
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement