Livescore Match Center
24/11/19
14:00
Denmark:
Superligaen
Sonderjyske
2 : 1
Lyngby
2nd Half
- 70:18
0 - 1
Kevin Tshiembe
19'
23'
Christian Jakobsen
1 - 1
Kevin Tshiembe
35'
56'
Marco Rojas
65'
Christian Jakobsen
2 - 1
Match Statistics
2
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
0
5
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
3
16
Cross Attacks
12
11
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
14
2
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
5
3
Offsides
0
53%
Ball Possession
47%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
1
Shots off Goal
3
3
Shots on Goal
2
1
Substitutions
2
16
Throwins
18
0
Medical Treatment
3
1
Yellow Cards
1
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2019