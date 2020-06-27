Livescore Match Center
27/06/20
19:00
Denmark:
Superligaen - Relegation Group 2
Sonderjyske
0 : 0
Silkeborg
2nd Half
- 55:00
Junior Brumado
8'
Frederik Moeller
17'
Vegard Leikvoll Moberg
22'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
4
Blocked Shots
1
8
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
2
31
Cross Attacks
9
2
Fouls
7
7
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
0
3
Goal Attempts
6
0
Offsides
0
60%
Ball Possession
40%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
4
1
Shots off Goal
1
4
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
2
16
Throwins
7
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
3
