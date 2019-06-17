17/06/19
19:00
World (FIFA):
World Cup Women - Group Stage
South Africa W
0 : 3
Germany W
1st Half
- 42:46
0 - 1
Melanie Leupolz
14'
0 - 2
Sara Daebritz
29'
0 - 3
Alexandra Popp
40'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
2
0
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
3
0
Counter Attacks
0
5
Cross Attacks
10
3
Fouls
6
8
Free Kicks
3
0
Goals
3
5
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
2
40%
Ball Possession
60%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
0
1
Shots off Goal
4
0
Shots on Goal
5
0
Substitutions
0
15
Throwins
11
1
Medical Treatment
0
0
Yellow Cards
0
