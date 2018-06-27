|27/06/18
|17:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|South Korea
|0 : 0
|Germany
|2nd Half - 65:55
|Venue: Kazan Arena, Kazan.
Turf : Natural.
Capacity: 42,873.
Sidelined Players: S. Korea will be without captain Ki Sung Yueng, (calf strain).
Germany are without Jerome Boateng (Susp.).
2 of the 3 matches between S. Korea & Germany have been at World Cup finals, with the Germans winning both matches (3-2 in 1994 & 1-0 in 2002).
S. Korea only victory against Germany was in a friendly in 2004. Germany have never failed to progress from the opening GROUP stage at a World Cup.