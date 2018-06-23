|23/06/18
|18:00
|World (FIFA): World Cup - Group Stage
|South Korea
|0 : 0
|Mexico
|1st Half - 07:55
|Venue: Rostov Arena, Rostov on Don.
Turf: Natural.
Capacity: 45,000. The only previous World Cup meeting between S. Korea & Mexico was in 1998, with Mexico running out 3-1 winners in the GROUP stages. S. Korea have failed to keep a clean sheet in 12 of last 13 World Cup matches, conceding in each of the last 7 games. Mexico have won all 3 of their World Cup games against Asian opposition (7 goals for, 2 against).
Mexico have lost just 2 of their last 18 World Cup GROUP stage matches (W9 D7).