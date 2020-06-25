Livescore Match Center
25/06/20
20:00
England:
Premier League
Southampton
0 : 1
Arsenal
Half Time
Shkodran Mustafi
11'
0 - 1
Edward Nketiah
20'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
2
Blocked Shots
0
1
Corner Kicks
2
0
Counter Attacks
1
6
Cross Attacks
3
6
Fouls
4
5
Free Kicks
7
0
Goals
1
2
Goal Attempts
5
1
Offsides
1
42%
Ball Possession
58%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
1
1
Shots on Goal
3
0
Substitutions
0
8
Throwins
15
0
Medical Treatment
3
0
Yellow Cards
1
