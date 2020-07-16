Livescore Match Center
16/07/20
22:15
England:
Premier League
Southampton
0 : 1
Brighton
1st Half
- 33:09
7'
Oriol Romeu
0 - 1
Neal Maupay
17'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
1
3
Blocked Shots
1
0
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
6
Cross Attacks
6
2
Fouls
3
3
Free Kicks
2
0
Goals
1
4
Goal Attempts
1
0
Offsides
0
55%
Ball Possession
45%
0
Red Cards
0
1
Goalkeeper Saves
1
0
Shots off Goal
3
1
Shots on Goal
2
0
Substitutions
0
11
Throwins
7
1
Medical Treatment
0
1
Yellow Cards
0
