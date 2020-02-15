Livescore Match Center
15/02/20
14:30
England:
Premier League
Southampton
1 : 1
Burnley
Half Time
0 - 1
Ashley Westwood
2'
16'
Jannik Vestergaard
18'
Danny Ings
1 - 1
Jeff Hendrick
26'
Ben Mee
44'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
0
Blocked Shots
0
2
Corner Kicks
1
0
Counter Attacks
0
14
Cross Attacks
7
4
Fouls
8
10
Free Kicks
5
1
Goals
1
5
Goal Attempts
3
1
Offsides
2
61%
Ball Possession
39%
0
Red Cards
0
2
Goalkeeper Saves
1
2
Shots off Goal
1
2
Shots on Goal
3
1
Substitutions
1
17
Throwins
20
2
Medical Treatment
2
1
Yellow Cards
2
Join Bet365
(18+ T&C's apply)
ScoresPro.com
© 2006-2020
advertisement