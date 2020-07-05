Livescore Match Center
05/07/20
21:00
England:
Premier League
Southampton
1 : 0
Manchester City
Finished
16'
Che Adams
1 - 0
45'
Oriol Romeu
Fernandinho
57'
Gabriel Jesus
86'
Match Statistics
0
Assists
0
1
Blocked Shots
7
2
Corner Kicks
13
1
Counter Attacks
0
9
Cross Attacks
40
6
Fouls
6
9
Free Kicks
9
1
Goals
0
11
Goal Attempts
1
3
Offsides
3
30%
Ball Possession
70%
0
Red Cards
0
6
Goalkeeper Saves
3
2
Shots off Goal
10
4
Shots on Goal
6
2
Substitutions
2
11
Throwins
20
12
Medical Treatment
4
1
Yellow Cards
2
